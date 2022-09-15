T20 World Cup 2022: Tickets For India vs Pakistan Clash At MCG Sold Out

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is inching closer the hype and buzz around it is getting more real. ICC on Thursday said that it has already sold over 5 lakh tickets for the marquee event which will commence on October 16.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 for which the tickets are already sold out, with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale.

"An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," ICC said in a release.

"Fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world’s best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG," it added.

Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27 featuring South Africa vs Bangladesh and India vs Group A runner-up.



Only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India vs South Africa at Perth Stadium on October 30, and Pakistan vs South Africa at the SCG on November 3, ICC said.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said the response from the fans will make an incredible atmosphere in the matches.

“The response from fans has been exceptional and shows the excitement for what will be the biggest sporting event hosted in Australia this year. We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue," Enright said.

“We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup. There are still some great tickets available, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event,” she added.