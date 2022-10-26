T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Flamboyant India Will Look To Go Full Throttle Against Netherlands

India will look to register a big win over Netherlands to better their net run-rate in Group 2. (Photo: ANI)

The Indian team in their opening clash of the T20 World Cup showed what they're capable of when they come together as a unit. Each member of the Rohit Sharma-led side played a spirited role in pulling a thrilling four-wicket win over rival Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The Men in Blue's caravan has moved to Sydney for the second Super 12 fixture against Netherlands. The associate nation is no more an easy opponent as they too can stun any side on a given day. In their last encounter against Bangladesh, the Dutch nation missed the win by a whisker.

The return of Virat Kohli's vintage touch is the biggest takeaway for the side leading into the marquee event. Kohli yet again proved that he is the vital cog in India's batting line-up after the top order failed to give the desired start against Babar Azam-led side in front of the full house stadium.

Indian pacers including youngster Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami proved that India's bowling is at par with their batting in absence of Jasprit Bumrah when it comes to big events like World Cup. The dual contribution of Hardik Pandya in batting and bowling made everyone forget about losing Ravindra Jadeja to injury in the competition.

Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel will aim to display their 'A' games against lacklustre bowling attack of 'Orage' side to get some runs under their name ahead of more intense matches against South Africa and Bangladesh.

It might look like India have everything in their favour but the weak link that emerged after the match against Pakistan was the opening pair of KL Rahul and skipper Rohit. The right-handed duo failed to get going on the surface which was supporting the seam bowlers and were bagged cheaply. Men in Blue will hope for a better performance from the experienced pair in the coming encounters of the showpiece event.

Before the match, Indian team complained about the food served to them in Sydney after their practice session on Tuesday. However, ICC took note of it and promised to resolve the issue soon. Keeping these off-field things aside, India will look to overpower Netherlands to make their case strong for a spot in the semifinals.

On the other hand, Netherlands will look to make the most of their first appearance in the main draw of the World Cup in eight years. In their opening Super 12 game against Bangladesh, Scott Edwards' boys showed their intention of fighting till the last, especially with the bat. The only associate nation, in the highest event of the shortest format of cricket, will hope for a memorable outing in their first-ever T20I against the 2011 World Cup champions.



India squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel.

Netherlands squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover.