T20 World Cup 2022, India Vs Netherlands: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NED Match Live Online And On TV

Pumped-up India will eye for an emphatic win over their lukewarm opponent Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup when they face off against each other at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India started their campaign on a high after registering a four-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India will look to resolve their top-order worry when they clash against the Dutch side in their second Super 12 fixture. Netherlands have paved their way to the second round of the marquee event after succeeding in the qualifiers. Indian bowlers getting back to rhythm plus Virat Kohli's form are promising signs for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the tournament. After the match against Netherlands, India will play three more games against South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe before securing a berth in a semi-final.

India are in no mood to take their opponents lightly as they are following the 'one game at a time approach' in the showpiece event.

When will India vs Netherlands match be played?

India vs Netherlands match will be played on Thursday, October 27.

Where will India vs Netherlands match be played?

India vs Netherlands match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia.

What time will India vs Netherlands match start?



India vs Netherlands match will start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Netherlands match?

India vs Netherlands match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar.