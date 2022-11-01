T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match Live Online And On TV

INDIA is all set to face Bangladesh in the upcoming match of the Super 12 stage at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Currently, India is at 4 points after winning initial matches against Pakistan and Netherlands and is looking to sweep the next one in order to advance into Semis.

India can count on an out-of-form KL Rahul when it takes on a relatively weaker Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Wednesday. Despite losing the last match against South Africa, India is still very much alive in the race for semi-finals and might make it to the top 4 of the marquee tournament.

Now, with Virat's top form and SKY's last match heroics, the Indian batting line-up is in almost great shape on the other hand India would be hoping that Rahul and Rohit rediscover their spark. On the bowling front, Arshdeep, Shami, and Bhuvneshwar have all had outstanding bowling performances, taking regular wickets. The match between India and Bangladesh will be an interesting clash as the winner of the game will come a step closer to the top two finish.

When will India vs Bangladesh match be played?

India vs Bangladesh match will be played on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Where will India vs Bangladesh match be played?

India vs Bangladesh match will be played at Adelaide in Australia.

What time will India vs Bangladesh match start?

India vs Bangladesh match will start at 01:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh match?

India vs Bangladesh match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and will be live streamed in India on Disney+Hotstar