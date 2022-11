India's Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match against Zimbabwe, at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Rohit Sharma-led side has set up their semifinal clash against ODI champions England at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 10 in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Group 1 winner New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, November 9. Pakistan have finished second in Group 2 with six points.

(More to follow...)