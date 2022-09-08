T20 World Cup 2022: India To Face Australia, New Zealand in Warm-Up Fixtures

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday released the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which will be played across Brisbane and Melbourne. The no. 1 T20I side India will play against hosts Australia on October 17 at the Gabba. In second game, India will face New Zealand on October 19, also at The Gabba.

First Round teams will commence their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from October 10-13.

Teams starting in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These matches will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.

The first warm-up fixture will feature two-time champions West Indies against United Arab Emirates at Junction Oval on October 10, with each of the First Round teams to play two warm-up matches each.

Warm-up fixtures will not be open to spectators, however the four warm-up matches at The Gabba on October 17 and 19 will be broadcast live by the ICC's Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports. Also, the ICC digital channels will feature live scores and match highlights for all matches.

As per previous ICC events, the warm-up fixtures will not carry official T20 International status.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 begins on October 16 when Sri Lanka faces Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong.

Hosts Australia will take on last year's finalist New Zealand in their opening T20 World Cup encounter at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22 while India will start their campaign against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.