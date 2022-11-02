T20 World Cup 2022: India Take Top Spot In Group 2 After Win Against Bangladesh; Updated Points Table And Chances Of Pakistan Explained

India have moved to the top spot in Group 2 standings with six points in four matches after a nail-biting five-run win against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma-led side has bolstered their semifinal chances after taking crucial two points against Bangla Tigers. Men in Blue have a net run rate of +0.730. South Africa are placed at second spot with five points in three matches while Bangladesh sit at third spot with four points in as many games.

India go on top of the Group 2 table with three wins

Zimbabwe fill fourth place with three points in four games while Pakistan are placed at the penultimate spot with two points in three matches. Bottom-ranked side Netherlands have been ousted from the tournament after losing three matches.

India and South Africa are likely probable to advance to the semifinals from Group 2. India have only left with one match while South Africa have two games under their belt to increase their points.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have very little hope to advance to the next round of the tournament. Pakistan have to win their remaining matches --- against South Africa and Bangladesh --- with hefty margins and pray for India's loss in the clash against Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in their last Super 12 encounter and hope to take two points but they have to battle it out for a place in the semis as they have a poor net run rate. Bangladesh will also wish for India's and Pakistan's losses at their respective matches to keep themselves alive in the marquee event.

Apart from Netherlands, all the teams in the group are in the race for the semis spot. However, no team in the group has qualified for the knockout round so far.

If South Africa win against Pakistan, they will become the first team to qualify for the semifinal from Group 2 and Babar Azam-led will make exit from the tournament. In the opposite condition, the top teams of Group 2 will be decided by the final clash between India and Zimbabwe.

India will play against Zimbabwe in Group 2's last match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, November 6.