T20 World Cup 2022: India Iron Out Death-Bowling Woes, Focus Now On Batting Ahead Of Semis Clash

India are cruising on the success of their bowlers and batters in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia after securing a semifinal berth in the tournament. Men in Blue's World Cup campaign got a flying start as they defeated Pakistan in their opening game at Melbourne Cricket Ground and set expectations high for themselves in the marquee event.

Before the T20 World Cup, former cricketers and pundits were finding flaws in India's bowling, particularly death-overs bowling and it appeared more horrendous in absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. However, it was not only the concern for people outside the team but also the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had admitted that death bowling remains an area of concern for them following the Asia Cup and home T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

Contrary to what was predicted about Men in Blue's bowling, the bowlers stood up to the occasion and raised the bar for themselves and used the conditions of Australia in favour of them. From pacers including Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami to spinner Ravichandran Ashwin all have shown promising results in the mega event so far.

India's pace-attack look as lethal and potent as any other top-bowling side in the tournament. In fact, the bowlers have never let the side down in the five matches, whereas the star-studded batting line-up of the Men in Blue collapsed on many occasions in Australia.

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker for India with 10 scalps to his name and has impressed one and all from his performance. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is the second-highest wicket-taker for India with eight wickets while Shami and Ashwin have six grabs each under their names.

Bhuvneshwar might be the least wicket-taker for India with four scalps but he is the most economical for Men in Blue in the coveted competition. The Indian bowlers displayed spirited performance in the T20 World Cup so far and will look to continue the same in the semifinal and final.



The much-talked and hyped department of the Indian cricket team is their batting because of producing many batting legends to world cricket from the great Sachin Tendulkar to the current generation's favourite Virat Kohli. The batters haven't been in great touch for Men in Blue in the tournament barring a few.

India's batting shattered against South Africa's top-notch bowling attack but Suryakumar Yadav remained an undefeated territory for Proteas as he smashed 68 to guide India to a respectable total of 133/9. Whereas against Pakistan, it was Kohli who saved India from the threat of losing successive T20I World Cup games with his extravaganza 53-ball 82 not out innings. Both Suryakumar and Kohli have been in sublime touch in the tournament so far. Former Indian skipper is leading the highest run-scorer chart with three unbeaten fifties in the team's winning cause.

Kohli and Suryakumar are the torch-bearers for India's batting in the ongoing T20 World Cup while skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have performed in patches for the side. Hardik Pandya has also failed to show his talent leaving aside his 40-run knock against Pakistan. Dinesh Karthik had a flop show in four matches while Axar Patel had a dismal tournament so far with only three wickets and nine runs in four matches.

In the semifinal against England, India need to fire their all cylinders in each department to get the better of the ODI champions at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.