T20 World Cup 2022: India Face Daunting Title Battle With Lacklustre Bowling

India will face the toughest competition in the recent past when they begin their journey in the T20 World Cup 2022 at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter. This will be their third T20I in under three months, the most they had played against each other since 2012. The previous encounters unfolded their bowling worries which has continued to date.

Being the inaugural winner of the title in 2007, India gained a lot of T20I experience over time and had back-to-back bilateral series at home against Australia and South Africa before the marquee event.

Heading into the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led XI will be touted as a batting-heavy squad having the likes of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. The biggest strength of this Indian side is their batting order and all of them are in great form, especially Kohli and Yadav. Former skipper is well known for his proven skills while Yadav has a different approach in the game as he hits the bowlers from the word go.

The finishing firepower will be provided by the experienced campaigner of the game Karthik, who got the much-needed game time before the ICC mega event.

The department where India lacks is well known to one and all. Even skipper Rohit himself admitted a couple of times that they need to get better in death overs bowling. In absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the road ahead for the Indian team looks quite precarious. The recent form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the lack of match time for Mohammed Shami is another obstacle which Men in Blue will face in Australia.

Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel are in the squad but they don't have the experience of playing in the World Cup. However, the youngsters will have the opportunity to cement their place in the side in absence of first-choice pacers.

Hardik Pandya will come in handy for the side with his four overs on the bouncy pitches of Australia. Experienced spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal along with Axar Patel will look to spin their web on Australian conditions.

A lot will be at stake for India when they compete in the T20 World Cup as it has been over nine years since they last won any ICC title. India's last ICC title came under the leadership of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni when they defeated England in the final to lift the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The closest India reach to adding another ICC title to their cabinet was in the 2014 T20 World Cup when they lost against Sri Lanka in the final. India also faced a defeat in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. Last year, India lost to New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

It is high time for India to award their fans with an ICC title that has been eluding the blue jersey for a long time.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.