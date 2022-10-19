T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma-Led Side Lead Head-To-Head Record By 5-1

The ongoing battle between PCB and BCCI over Asia Cup 2023 has shifted the focus away from the much-anticipated clash of the year between fierce opponents India and Pakistan that will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

This will be the third encounter between the neighbouring countries this year which only face each other in the ICC or ACC events.

Both teams have lifted the T20 World Cup title one time each. India won the inaugural edition in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final while Pakistan added the trophy to their cabinet in 2009.

In the last year's T20 World Cup which was played in UAE and Oman, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets and broke the latter's undefeated streak in the ICC World Cups.

However, India will look to redeem themselves this year while Pakistan will hope to reduce their deficit in head-to-head records. Since the inception of the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Indian team had an edge over Pakistan till the last year.

The first T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan was played in Durban, South Africa in 2007 which ended in a draw but the winner was decided by the famous bowl-out which India won. In the same tournament, both teams met in the final and the rest is history as India became the first champions of the T20 World Cup under the leadership of young skipper MS Dhoni.

In the 2012 T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 78 guided India to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Pakistan with 18 balls remaining in Colombo. The story was no different in the 2014 edition of the shortest-format World Cup as India outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets in Mirpur.

However, India were denied their second T20 World Cup in that edition after facing a defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in the final.

In the 2016 edition which India hosted, Men in Blue didn't let down the home spectators as they continued their winning run in the T20 World Cup. Chasing a mere total of 119, Virat Kohli smashed not out 37-ball 55 to guide their side over the line in 15.5 overs and won the match by six wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The last edition of the T20 World Cup was an exception for Pakistan as for the first time in cricketing history they defeated India in a World Cup match. Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam played knocks of 79* and 68* respectively to create history by outclassing India by 10 wickets at Dubai International Stadium.