Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Achieving Rare T20I World Cup Feat

In-form batter Virat Kohli has been in sublime touch since his return to international cricket after a month-long break. Kohli was at his best against Pakistan as he played an unbeaten 82-run match-turning knock in the high-pressure encounter.

During that knock, Kohli broke many records including becoming the highest run-getter in T20I cricket surpassing skipper Rohit Sharma. The 33-year-old batter will have another chance to add one more accolade to his name when he walks out to bat against Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Kohli is 73 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in the T20 World Cups. He will become the second batter to achieve this feat after former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene. The veteran batter scored 1,016 runs in 31 innings across five World Cups for the island nation.

Currently, Kohli is the third-highest run-maker in the marquee event but his average (84.3) is the best among others. Kohli is playing in his fifth T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored 11 half-centuries in the T20 World Cups so far which is also the record by any batter.

Kohli has a stupendous record at Sydney Cricket Ground in T20Is. He has scored 236 runs in four T20 matches at rocketing average of nearly 79. India will hope that Kohli continues his run-fest at the venue against Netherlands.

On Wednesday, Kohli climbed 5 positions to reach number 9 position in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, after his heroics against Pakistan.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs to guide Men in Blue to a memorable final-ball victory over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday and that knock has catapulted the 'Chasemaster' back inside the top 10 for batters.

During the match against Pakistan, Kohli scored two stylish sixes off Haris Rauf which attracted a lot of appreciation for the star batter.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri called those two maximums the 'greatest shots played by an Indian batter'.

"In all my years of playing and watching India vs Pakistan, those two sixes off Haris Rauf are two of the greatest shots played by an Indian batsman. The only comparison is Sachin Tendulkar's six off Shoaib Akhtar in Centurion in 2003 World Cup. These are two of the greatest cricketers of our time. Tendulkar's knock had some of the magnificent shots played in white-ball cricket against Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar. And then this Kohli knock. These two are the biggest knocks I have seen where quality fast bowling has been taken apart," Shastri told Indian Express.