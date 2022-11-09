T20 World Cup 2022: IND vs ENG: What Will Happen If Rain Play Spoilsport In Semis?

Rain covers are seen on the pitch as rain interrupts play during the second day of 5th Test match between India and England (Photo:ANI)

The ongoing T20 World Cup has been the most thrilling and exciting to watch where we saw many surprize wins and losses. Rain has been the biggest spoilsport as it washed out a few matches earlier in the tournament. It was seen that many matches had no result as rain resulted in haulting the play.

It had a major impact in Group 1 where New Zealand, England, and Australia saw major shuffling in the points table sharing the same point but with run-rate as a factor led New Zealand and England qualify for semis as the host had a negative net run rate. in case of Group 2 it was South Africa Vs Zimbabwe which was washed out and they were seen sharing points in the points table.

In case of the semi-final match between India and England, precautionary measures have been taken as there is a provision for reserve day in the match if its get spoiled by the rain.

A minimum of 10 overs are required to be bowled in the second innings to constitute a match for both the semi-finals and the final, which is an increase of 5 overs compared to what it use to be during the group stage.

It is also been stated that the match will resume from the same position on the reserve day.

If just in case the reserve day gets washed out too, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules state that the team which is in first place in the points table will be declared the winners and qualify for the final.

In that case if India vs England match gets abandoned even on the reserve day, India who finished with 8 points in the Group 2 points table by being on the top will qualify for final as England finished second in the Group 1 points table with 7 points.

While in case for Pakistan vs New Zealand which will take place on Wednesday, November 9 if the match gets abandoned due to rain, New Zealand will qualify for the final as they topped the Group 1 points table with 7 points while Pakistan finished second in the Group 2 points table with 6 points.

According to weather.com, there will be morning clouds followed by the afternoon sun. The weather will be partly cloudy at night while the the temprature for Thursday, November 10 will roam around 13-22 degrees celcius. Chances of rainfall are between 8-18% only while humidity will be around 73-82%.