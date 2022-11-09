T20 World Cup 2022: IND Vs Eng: 'We Don't Want To See India vs Pakistan Final', Says Jos Buttler Ahead Of Semis

Ahead of the semifinal clash against India, England skipper Jos Buttler has made a huge statement about the summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Buttler has said that his side will try their best to spoil the hopes for both India and Pakistan so that they don't clash again in the marquee tournament.



With the T20 World Cup coming to its business end, England will take on India in the second semi-final on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval.

In a pre-match press conference said Buttler, "Look, we certainly don't want to see an India and Pakistan final. So we will try and do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen. India are a very strong team. Indian teams have been consistent for a very long time. Naturally so, with the amount of depth and talent they have. There are fantastic players in their lineup."

He also spoke on in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who remained unbeaten in the previous match against Zimbabwe where he scored 61 runs off 25 balls.

"He has been great to watch. He is someone who has been the batter of the tournament so far. His biggest strength looks to be the amount of freedom he plays his cricket with. He has obviously got all the shots, he allows himself to play those shots. As for any batter in the world, it takes just one chance to create the wicket. We desperately need to find a way to do that." added the England skipper.

While speaking to injury scare on Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, Buttler said, "We will see how they pull up. We will try and give them as long as possible. Dawid left the field the other day with a niggle and Mark Wood had some stiffness so yeah, we trust the medical team and we trust those two guys as well so we will give them as long as possible."

England will be eyeing to clinch a win against India to make themselves play the summit clash of the tournament against the winner of the first semifinal match between Pakistan and New Zealand.