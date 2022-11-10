'We Are Waiting For You:' Shoaib Akhtar's Message For India Ahead Of Semis Clash

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in their semi-final clash to enter the T20 World Cup 2022 finals. After their loss against India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12s, the Men in Green were staring at elimination but the Babar Azam-led Pakistan somehow for their acts together and have finally made their way into the finals.

With Pakistan knocking out New Zealand, legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar posted a video on his Twitter handle to wish Team India the best of luck ahead of their clash against England in the semis.

"Hindustan, we have reached Melbourne. We'll be waiting for you in Melbourne for a great game of cricket," said Rawalpindi Express in his minute-long video.

Dear India, good luck for tomorrow. We'll be waiting for you in Melbourne for a great game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/SdBLVYD6vm — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 9, 2022

"India, we have reached Melbourne, we'll be waiting for you. Best of luck, may you prevail over England and reach Melbourne because we defeated India in Melbourne back in 1992. It's 2022 now, that's a slight difference, but I want a final between India and Pakistan. There should be a replay once more. The whole world is waiting for this in anticipation," added Akhtar in his video.

Earlier, it was Jos Buttler who had said that he would hope to spoil the hopes of an India vs Pakistan final. He had said that his team will try to qualify for the final by knocking out India in the semis.

India had a good start in the marquee event as they defeated Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe while they only loss came against South Africa, who couldn't make it to the semis after getting defeated by the Netherlands giving Pakistan the chance to play in the semis. Indian pacers so far had been the best for the team with Arshdeep Singh having clinched ten wickets while Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar too had fulfilled their duties by taking regular wickets.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the tournament having scored 246 runs in 5 matches and Suryakumar Yadav, who hit back-to-back fifties, India will be hoping to continue their victory run against England in the semis to make their way into the finals and bring back the T20 World Cup to India just like they did in 2007.