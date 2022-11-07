T20 World Cup 2022: 'Adjusting To Conditions Quickly Will Be Key For Us In Semis', Says Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma after securing a massive victory of 71 runs over Zimbabwe in their final Super-12 stage match said that it will be important to adjust to conditions as quickly as possible ahead of their semi-final clash with England on Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

"The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. England will be a good challenge for us. They have been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other will be a great contest," Rohit said at the post-match presentation after the match against Zimbabwe.

"We do not want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly," he added.

On India's performance so far in the T20 World Cup Rohit was seen cherishing the team's contribution both from the bat and the ball.

"It was a good all-round performance, something that we were looking for. Before the game, we were qualified but it was important to come out and play the way we wanted to play," said Rohit.

He also heaped praises on Suryakumar Yadav for having a wonderful journey so far in the tournament. He scored a total of 225 runs in five matches and he is the third-highest scorer in the marquee tournament.

"What he is doing for the team is remarkable. Playing and taking pressure off the batsmen as well- it is quite important from team's perspective," added Rohit.

The Hitman further added that "We know his ability and it allows the other guys to take some time as well. The confidence he shows when he bats, the dug-out can be at ease. He's shown a lot of composure and this is something that we expect from him."

With Suryakumar Yadav's breathtaking knock (61* off 25-ball) India scored a massive 186/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Suryakumar, KL Rahul was yet another batter who scored 51 off 35 balls. India were at their best in the bowling department as well. Ravichandran Ashwin's spin attack helped him get three crucial wickets for his team. While Mohammed Shami & Hardik Pandya's pace attack helped the Men in Blue crush Zimbabwe by 71 runs as they bundle them for 115 at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.