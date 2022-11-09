T20 World Cup 2022: IND Vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Gives Update On His Injury Ahead Of Semis

Indian team physio Kamlesh Jain and team doctor Charles Minz attend Rohit Sharma after he gets hit on the forearm during a practice session ahead of the match against England (Photo: ANI)

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday provided an update on his injury which he sustained during the training session ahead of Team India's semi-final clash against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

In the pre-match press conference, Rohit said: "I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now."

The Hitmen got hit during his optional practice session in the nets and was seen in a lot of pain. He got hit on his right forearm after which he left the training session. He applied the magic spray and tried to rejoin his practice session but he aborted it as he was in pain after facing one ball.

Rohit stayed outdoors icing his injured forearm and was seen talking with mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton.

Further talking about clash against England, the Indian opener said the team will carry the confidence from their last England tour where they defeated the hosts by 2-1 in both ODIs and T20Is.



"We know the nature of T20 cricket but beating England in England is a challenge and we overcame that and that is going to give us confidence," Rohit said.

The captain backed the team to stick to its processes that have rendered results for them in this tournament and said that the semi-final clash is an opportunity for them to do what they came here for.

"Absolutely it's an opportunity for us to do what we wanted. We have done well in this tournament we need to stick to what we are doing. Trust what we are doing so far. It is a contest between bat and ball," remarked Rohit.

The Indian captain stressed on the importance of doing well in the knockout games. He said that the players need to play with pride and remember that a bad game doesn't define either a player or a team.

"Knockout games are important. It is essential to do well in that knockout game but it doesn't define you in one particular game. It is crucial to realize this. As players it is important to play and take pride in ourselves, and where we have come from. Tomorrow we will have to play well to get the result. If you do well in knockout games then it gives you confidence. One bad game in knockout can't truly define you," mentioned the opener.

(With ANI inputs)