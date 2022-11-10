T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ENG: KL Rahul One Hit Away From Big Milestone In T20Is

As India gear up for England challenge in the semifinal, KL Rahul is all set to add another record to his name as he is just one six away to reach a total of milestone of 100 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

He will become the third Indian to reach this milestone and will join the likes of Virat Kohli who has 116 sixes to his name and India skipper Rohit Sharma who tops the leaderboard with 182 sixes in T20 Internationals.

Rahul who had a slow start in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a tale of low scores of 4,9,9 against Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa respectively came back in form by scoring back-to-back fifties against Bangladesh (50 off 32 balls) and Zimbabwe (51 off 35 balls).

During his T20I stint between 2016 to 2022, he played a total of 71 matches and scored a total of 2,260 runs with an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 139.24.

Rahul set the record for the fastest batsman to have scored centuries in all three formats of cricket in just 20 innings and surpassed the record of Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad who took 76 innings. He is the first player to score an unbeaten century (110*) while batting at the lower number four position.

In his T20I career, the right-handed batter had knocked 22 half-centuries and two hundred and is the best when in the form.

He was fabulous against England as he scored an unbeaten 101 off 54 balls during India's tour of England in 2018, something which team India would be hoping to see from Rahul in their match against England in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

In head-to-head encounter, India has a slight advantage against the Three Lions as they have won 12 matches against England. England has won only 10 games against the Men In Blue and with Mark Wood ruled out due to injury issues, Rohit Sharma-led team India will be eyeing to take down England and book their tickets for the final to face Pakistan.