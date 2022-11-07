T20 World Cup 2022: I Would Go With Rishabh Pant In Semis Because Of The X-Factor He Brings, Says Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri has batted for Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik in India's semifinal clash against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Pant played his first match in the ongoing T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday but failed to get going in the encounter. The wicketkeeper batter just scored three runs off five balls after being picked in the playing XI in place of Karthik.

Karthik was India's first-choice wicketkeeper for the tournament but he was replaced by Pant against Zimbabwe and skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned the reason that they wanted to give game-time to a left-handed batter before the semi-finals.

However, Karthik didn't have a promising T20 World Cup so far as he just added 14 runs from four matches in the marquee event.

Shastri feels that Pant is a match-winner and also an X-factor being a southpaw which is needed in the final stages of the competition.

"Dinesh is a lovely team player. But when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander, who can turn it on and a match-winner and a left-hander," Shastri said after India's win at MCG on Sunday.

"He has done well against England. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle, he can bring to the semi-final.

"You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it. England have a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers.

"You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost 3 or 4 wickets at the top," Shastri added.

On the other hand, India head coach Rahul Dravid kept doors open for Karthik for the semifinal clash.

"I think we have a completely open mind about everyone in our 15. We believe anybody who comes into the 15 will not potentially make us weaker, the kind of squad we've picked. Anybody that we need to pick will actually not make us a weaker squad. Again, we'll have to go there and see," Dravid said.

"I watched some of the games (in Adelaide) today and I know the tracks were slow and they gripped and they turned a bit. We might be playing on a completely new strip in Adelaide, and the strip we played with against Bangladesh, to be honest, did not spin. It was, again, a different kind of wicket, and it was played at Adelaide, as well.

"I think I can't sit here now just after a game and predict what's going to happen there. We'll have a couple of days; we'll go and have a look at that wicket and see what we think it might do.

"Of course, if it's slow we'll play according to those situations. If we think it might play differently, then we'll have to put up a squad to match that," he added.