T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh's Nurul Hasan Accuses Kohli Of Fake Fielding During Key Clash

India on Wednesday defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in a key match, which could prove to be a decider of the two semi-finalists from Group 2. With the win, India has reached the top position at the Group 2 points table while South Africa slipped to the second position. After the loss, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding, which he said if noticed by the umpires, could prove to be a game changer as it would have provided 5 penalty runs to Bangladesh.

Nurul Hasan said that the on-field umpires failed to notice Virat Kohli's fake fielding in the seventh over during Bangladesh's chase. Hasan said that Kohli feigned as if he was relaying on Arshdeep Singh's throw from the deep, but he was faking that attempt, he alleged. Hasan said that neither the on-field umpires nor Bangladesh batters noticed this.

"Certainly the field was wet and it had an impact and everyone saw that and eventually what I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn't come," Nurul Hasan said.

Nurul said that if that decision had gone their way it could have been a different scenario. He further said that India sneaked the victory by five runs (DLS method) which is the exact margin of the run penalty for incidents like fake fielding.

The ICC's Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of the batter”, and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as a dead ball awarding the batting side five runs.

Despite all of the hassle, Bangladesh’s skipper Shakib Al Hassan didn’t elaborate on the incident during the post-match press conference. He said that both the teams played in the right spirit and showcased the best of the cricketing action clearly stating his point of view on the match.