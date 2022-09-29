T20 World Cup 2022: Here Are The Bowlers Who Can Replace Jasprit Bumrah In India's Squad

As Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the T20 World Cup owing to the back stress fracture injury, the biggest question which comes in front of us is that who will replace him in the squad?

The answer t o it is not available right now but it is imminent that Bumrah's place will be filled by a reserve player which India named for the next month's T20 World Cup. Men in Blue have only two options available for the premier pacer's replacement that is Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar as other two reserve players -- Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi -- are not pacers.





However, Shami has missed India's series against Australia and is also set to miss the T20Is against South Africa due to the COVID19. On the other hand, Deepak has featured in the first T20I against Proteas and returned with the figures of 2-24. He was moving the ball good on the surface that was favouring the pace bowlers in Thiruvananthapuram.





In comparison to Bumrah, Deepak lacks in that 140+ kmph pace department and an unorthodox bowling action which makes the former a step ahead from his teammates. On the bouncy pitches of Australia, India will look to have a hit the deck bowler rather than a seamer.

Shami would be a perfect replacement for Bumrah but his availibility will depend on his health conditions.





Jasprit Bumrah's absence will serve as an opportunity in disguise for youngster Arshdeep Singh as he will now get a chance to feature in India's playing XI for T20 World Cup following his ongoing form in Men in Blue's jersey along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.





Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.



The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.