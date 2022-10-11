T20 World Cup 2022: Gary Kirsten, Dan Christian Join Netherlands Coaching Staff

World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten and former Australian all-rounder Dan Christian have been added to the Netherlands coaching staff ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Netherlands qualified for the T20 World Cup in July. They will take on the United Arab Emirates, Namibia and Sri Lanka in the Group stage matches on October 16, 18 and 20 respectively.



"During the preparation phase, both Gary and Dan have been working with the team in South Africa and Australia and will keep working with the team for the duration of the tournament," the dutch cricket board said in a release.

Kirsten famously led India to success at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and has since strengthened his coaching credentials with impressive stints with South Africa and at the Gujarat Titans in the last edition of the IPL.

Gary previously worked with the Dutch team in 2021 during the Super League series against Ireland and is excited to rejoin the group.

“I really enjoyed working with the Dutch Team in Cape Town and I look forward to joining them as a consultant in the T20 World Cup. I was impressed with the level of skill and professionalism during the camp. They will be ready and determined to make a big impact at the T20 World Cup,” he said.

Members of the team joined a training camp with Gary and his coaching team at the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy in Cape Town prior to leaving for Australia along with Head Coach, Ryan Cook who has worked closely with Kirsten over many years.

“Gary brings incredible experience and knowledge to both players and support staff which will be a great asset for the team during the tournament,” Cook said.

With 393 T20 caps to his name, Christian has expertise in all departments of T20 cricket. He is renowned as one of the most successful all-rounders in the modern game, having achieved success across the world both at international and franchise level.

Having deep knowledge of Australian conditions will be a big advantage to the think tank of the team as they look to improve their skills and tactics prior to the global event. His time with the team started with a training camp in Adelaide.

“I’ve had a great couple of weeks getting to know the guys, and I’ve been extremely impressed with everyone’s work ethic at practice! I’m looking forward to seeing them have some well-deserved success on the field,” he said.