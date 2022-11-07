T20 World Cup 2022: From Virat Kohli To Suryakumar Yadav, Top Performers In India's Journey To Semis

Rohit Sharma-led team India has been spectacular in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia as they have qualified for the semis after topping Group 2 with eight points, the maximum in the tournament. The Men in Blue so far have showcased their all-round performance both from the bat and the ball making them win against Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe, and has only lost to South Africa in the Super 12s.

Here's a list of top star performers who helped India reach the semi-finals:

1. Virat Kohli:

Despite having issues related to his form from the past 3 years before the T20 World Cup, no one ever thought that Kohli will bang on with his batting skills by having a superb run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He was unbeaten in his match against Pakistan where he scored 82 off 53 balls, in the first match of the Super 12 thus sending a clear message to all the critics about his form.

In the game against the Netherlands, he scored an unbeaten 62 runs off 44 balls; in the must-win match against Bangladesh, he scored 64* off 44 balls, making victories look convincing for India. He is the leading run scorer in the marquee tournament having scored 246 runs in five matches including three half-centuries.

2. Arshdeep Singh:

Being trolled for dropping a catch in India vs Pakistan match at Asia Cup 2022, the left-arm medium-fast bowler came out to be the best for Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup. During his initial match against Pakistan in the group stage, he bowled out Babar Azam in his first ball of the over. He took three wickets for India in that encounter.

Against Netherlands, the flamboyant bowler took two wickets helping his side to win against the Dutch. Despite losing their match against South Africa, Arshdeep took two crucial wickets of Quinton De Cock and Rilee Rossouw.

In a must-win match against Bangladesh, he was fabulous with his bowling as he took vital wickets of the skipper Shakib Al Hassan and Afif Hossain giving the Men In Blue a win against the Bengal Tigers. In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, the 23-year-old has proven, through his bowling, that he is currently the best both in the powerplay as well as in the death overs.

3. Suryakumar Yadav (SKY):

He had a wonderful inning this year and was already in-form before the start of the T20 World Cup. In the marquee event, SKY has been the best for his team and has played some of the great innings becoming a favorite to look for. He is currently ranked no.1 in the shortest format o the game and has scored 1000 plus runs in a calendar year. He has scored three half-centuries in the tournament so far and has been called the new Mr. 360 because of his all-around batting skills. He proved his mettle against South Africa, scoring 68 runs off 40 balls, an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls against Netherlands, and accumulating 61* off 25 balls against Zimbabwe. His innings have surely paved the way for India to qualify for the semis.

4. Mohammed Shami:

Shami may not have been the leading wicket-taker in India's T20 World Cup journey but he has been economical as he restricted his opponents to score runs against his team. Shami is the go-to bowler for skipper Rohit Sharma when team is in search of a wicket. In India's match against Pakistan, Shami bagged Iftikar Ahmed at a time when he was seeming dangerous for the Men In Blue. His overs have been a deciding factor for India to register wins against their opponents. His consistency has proved to be beneficial in the ongoing tournament. He was at his best against Zimbabwe where he returned with the figures of 2-14.

5. Ravichandran Ashwin:

The right-arm off-break spinner hasn't been that aggressive in the tournament but his spin has made things tricky for opponents. He was best seen against Zimbabwe where he spinned-off three wickets giving India an easy win on board and being economical for the team as well as by giving just 22 runs in four overs. He took two wickets against Netherlands and one against South Africa. He was expensive in India's game against Bangladesh but is the only experienced all-rounder who knows the tactics of being the best from both the ball and the bat.