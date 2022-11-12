T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan vs England: When And Where To Watch Pak Vs ENG Match Live Online And On TV

AFTER India lost Semi-finals against England in the ongoing world cup 2022, Pakistan and England were named as the two finalists of the tournament. Both countries will clash in the summit clash that is scheduled to be held this Sunday.

After a dramatic comeback in the second week of a tournament against SA, Pakistan has raised hopes for them to win the title against England. However, the current English team is also very confident and will look to deny Pakistan a fairytale finish in the finale.

The Shaheen Shah Afridis, Mohammed Wasim Jr.and the Harris Rauf's will need way more than just inspiration to get past the likes of Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali.

If both batting units are taken into account, England with Hales, Buttler, Stokes, Phil Salt (in place of Dawid Malan), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone look stronger on paper against Pakistan with Rizwan, Babar, Shan Masood, Mohammed Haris and Iftikhar Ahmed. But on big days, it is not always the names that matter but also the mindset and temperament to last the distance.

When will Pakistan vs England match be played?

Pakistan vs England match will be played on Sunday, November 13

Where will Pakistan vs England match be played?

Pakistan vs England match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

What time will Pakistan vs England match start?

Pakistan vs England match will start at 01.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 01.00 PM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs England match?

Pakistan vs England match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammed Haris, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammed Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Ahmed, Mohammed Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Hasnain.