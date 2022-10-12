T20 World Cup 2022: Experienced New Zealand Will Bat On Luck To Lift Title This Time

Last year's runner-up and one of the consistent sides in recent years at the ICC tournaments New Zealand will head into the T20 World Cup as one of the favourites of the competition.

The conditions in Australia are similar to Kiwi's home turf so adapting to the environment and pitches will not be a challenge for the side. New Zealand is the only side that has featured in all three ICC finals in the last four years. They have played the 2019 World Cup final against England, the 2021 World Test Championships final against India and last year's T20 World Cup final against Australia. Kane Williamson-led side only came out triumphant in the WTC final and missed on the other two chances by a whisker.

The biggest strength of their squad is a consistent playing XI including highly experienced players with the likes of Martin Guptill, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and skipper Williamson himself. Blackcaps have backed their ace players in each format of the game and that has produced results for them. The team's core strength lies in the performance of their heavyweight players.

Kiwis have a blend of experience and youngsters in their squad. Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips have impressed one and all with their batting capabilities in the Kiwi line-up. One of the reasons for their recent successful years is that each player has the potential to change the result of the game in an individual capacity. Another thing that goes in their favour is an abundance of all-rounders in their set-up. With Daryl Mitchell's availability for the T20 World Cup confirmed, the already strong contingent gets final fireworks. Jimmy Neesham is already playing in the side as an experienced all-rounder.

Devon Conway is consistent for the side in the middle order and provides stability to the side's batting. He averages above 50 in his short ongoing T20I career and has a strike rate of above 130.

The pace department will be led by veteran seamers Boult and Southee while Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson will provide the necessary support with their services. Ish Sondhi and Mitchell Santner will spearhead the spin-bowling of the Blackcaps.

New Zealand's weakness stands in its strength as they lack bench strength in case of any adversity or injury. They don't have a like-for-like replacement available for their main players which can hamper their hope of lifting their first T20 World Cup title.

New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen