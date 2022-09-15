T20 World Cup 2022: Evin Lewis Returns To West Indies Squad Led By Nicholas Pooran

West Indies have announced their squad for the next month's T20 World Cup in Australia. They have recalled opener Evin Lewis for the marquee event for the first time since the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

The Caribbean nation has also named two uncapped players -- right-arm leg-spinner allrounder Yannic Cariah and left-arm batting allrounder Raymon Reifer -- in the 15-member squad which will be led by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran while Rovman Powell will be his deputy.

All-rounders Andre Russell and Fabian Allen did not find a place in the squad named for the tournament in Australia.

Despite the two experienced stars missing out, West Indies have a slew of all-round options in the squad in Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith and the uncapped Raymon Reifer.



“We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies. In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well. I said at the beginning of my tenure that I would be interested in giving players the opportunity and I think I have been consistent in doing that. I believe it is a very good team we have selected, and it is a team that will compete, given that we have to qualify from Round 1 into the Super12s,” CWI’s Lead Selector Dr. Desmond Haynes said.



"There are players who did not make the team and I hope they will continue to work hard and perform to their best in the CPL and the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup; because you never know what can happen in case of injuries or any other unforeseen situations where we might need to call up players as replacements,” he added.

The two-time T20 World Cup winners will start their journey against Scotland on October 17 in first of three Group B fixtures played at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

Before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, the West Indies will meet hosts Australia in a two-match bilateral T20 International (T20I) series on October 5 at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast and on October 7 at the historical Gabba, in Brisbane.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith