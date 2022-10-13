T20 World Cup 2022: England Bank On Power Hitters To Add Another Glory To Their Cabinet

Three years ago, England broke the deadlock of not winning the ODI World Cup title in the game which originated in the country and was popularised by the Britishers in the world during the colonial era. Now, they stand tall in each format of the game with their aggressive playing style.

It wouldn't be wrong if the 2019 ODI World Cup title will be called as a turning point of cricket in England. The ICC title win has done wonders for the side which hasn't played many ICC events finals in their cricketing history.

England are heading to the T20 World Cup as the second-ranked side in the format only behind India, who sit comfortably at the top spot with five points lead as of now. With power hitters and proven match-winners present in the squad, England will be playing the tournament as one of the contenders of the title.

In recent years, England have developed the strafe style of playing which has suited them as a team. The whole England team is built to support the attacking playing style at the core. The likes of skipper Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt are all aggressive batters and have the ability to change the momentum of the game from the first ball.

Apart from Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, David Willey and Chris Woakes provides added advantage of playing the dual role in batting as well as bowling.

The pace bowling will be spearheaded by Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Sam Curran and Mark Wood while Moeen and Rashid will be two spinners in the squad. Livingstone can also bowl a few overs of spin if required.

England have a very solid squad to dream for their second title in the shortest format of the game after winning their first back in 2010. The only hurdle they might face to their title-clinching journey will be an inconsistent performance by their star players and too many options to choose from.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.