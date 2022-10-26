T20 World Cup 2022, ENG vs IRE: Ireland Upset England By Five Runs Via D/L Method

Ireland pulled out the biggest upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup as they defeated defending ODI champions England by five runs via D/L method in a rain-affected match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

England were 105 for five midway through the 15th over chasing 158 for victory, with Moeen Ali 24 not out and Liam Livingstone on one at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With rain also having delayed the start, the match was unable to resume after about 15 minutes of interruption, leaving Ireland with an unlikely victory and putting England's T20 World Cup in some jeopardy.



Ireland produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict England's big hitters and claim another prime scalp having already beaten West Indies.

It is only the second T20 match played between the sides -- the first having been washed out at the 2010 World Cup in the West Indies.

England's task only grows as they face champions Australia at the MCG on Friday.



Wednesday's win is also just the third victory for Ireland over England in men's international cricket after ODI wins in Bengaluru 2011 (in the World Cup) and Southampton 2020 and also their first time win in T20Is too.



The five-run win over England also adds to Ireland's incredible upswing in T20Is, after bowing out of last year's T20 World Cup in the first round and then defeating West Indies in a decisive first-round match in Hobart to enter Super 12 stage this year.



After Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie (62 off 47 balls) and Lorcan Tucker (34 off 27 balls) strung an 82-run stand to help the side post a competitive 157 all out in 19.2 overs, pacer Joshua Little took out Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to reduce England to 24/2 in four overs, setting the base for a famous victory.



Brief scores: Ireland 157 all out in 19.2 overs (Andrew Balbirnie 62, Lorcan Tucker 34; Liam Livingstone 3/17, Mark Wood 3/34) beat England 105/5 in 14.3 overs (Dawid Malan 35, Moeen Ali 24 not out; Joshua Little 2/16, George Dockrell 1/5) by five runs (via DLS method).