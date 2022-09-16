T20 World Cup 2022: Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara Return In Sri Lanka Squad, Subject To Fitness

Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

Sri Lanka have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with a couple of injury concerns. The Lankan side will be led by Dasun Shanaka after the success in the recently concluded Asia Cup where they defeated Pakistan in the finals and lifted the sixth title of the continental cup in Dubai.

Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara have made their return in the squad but their participation will be subject to their fitness ahead of the tournament.

Most of the players from the Asia Cup 2022 feature in the T20 World Cup squad. The ones to miss out on both the main squad and reserve group are Matheesha Pathirana, who made his debut at the Asia Cup, Nuwan Thushara and Asitha Fernando.

Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando are named as players on standby and only Bandara and Jayawickrama will travel with the squad to Australia.

The middle-order batter Dinesh Chandimal, who made a return to the T20I squad in the Asia Cup, only finds a place in the list of standby players.

The impressive left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka retains his place in the squad after a great outing in the UAE. Dhananjaya de Silva and Jeffrey Vandersay also retain their places after coming in for the Asia Cup.

Key fast bowler Chameera's ankle injury hasn’t healed completely and his return will depend on his fitness in a month's time. Despite his and Lahiru Kumara's doubtful participation, the squad has several pace options, with Madushanka, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne named in the list.

T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.