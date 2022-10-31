T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik Suffers Back Spasm, Remains Doubtful For Clash Against Bangladesh

India's first-choice wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, for the ongoing T20 World Cup, has suffered a back spasm which keeps his participation in the clash against Bangladesh in jeopardy.

Karthik went off the field while keeping wickets during the 15th over of South Africa's 134-run chase. The 37-year-old complained of back pain and was taken off the field by team physio.

Rishabh Pant replaced Karthik for behind-the-stumps duty for the rest of the match.

Meanwhile, the extent of Karthik's injury is still uncertain but India have an option of playing Pant in the playing XI in case of any adversity.

"Karthik felt pain in his lower back. We haven't heard about the severity of his back spasm. The medical team is working to get him fit as heat treatment and massaging helps reduce the discomfort, quickly. So don't rule him out yet," PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying on conditions of anonymity.

Karthik has played all three matches in the marquee event so far. However, his form has sparked debate on his inclusion in the final XI over Pant. Karthik, playing as a designated finisher, scored 1 and 6 runs against Pakistan and South Africa while he didn't get to bat against Netherlands.

On the other hand, Pant had a fantastic record playing in Australia and he is well aware of the conditions Down Under.

Many former cricketers including Virender Sehwag have questioned Karthik's selection over Pant in the playing XI for the showpiece event.

India suffered a five-wicket loss against South Africa in Perth on Sunday and will now take on Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.