T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik Suffers Back Injury, Team Waiting For Report

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik on Sunday suffered a back injury during Men in Blue's clash against South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium.

Karthik went off the field during the last five overs of South Africa's innings after complaining about back pain. The physio immediately rushed out and, after a few minutes, he was seen leaving the ground while holding his back. He was replaced by Rishabh Pant on the field for the rest of the match.

After the match, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave an update on Karthik's injury and said the full extent of the injury will be clear once the report comes.

"I know he had some back issue. Obviously, the physio will give a report and we will have more clarity after that," Bhuvneshwar said during the post-match media conference.

India suffered a five-wicket loss in the match after posting a 134-run target.

Karthik has been India's pick for the wicketkeeper role over Pant in the marquee event. The 37-year-old's participation in India's clash against Bangladesh is doubtful. The right-handed batter is not having a memorable tournament so far as he only got 1 and 6 against Pakistan and South Africa while he didn't get to bat in the clash against Netherlands.

Coming to the match, David Miller and Aiden Markram smashed fifties for South Africa to climb to top spot in Group 2 points table in Super 12s.

On a typically pacy and bouncy Perth pitch where bowlers called the shots, Ngidi's 4/29, backed by Wayne Parnell's 3/15 and Anrich Nortje's 1/23 used the short ball to great effect to set the game up for South Africa by restricting India to 133/9, with Suryakumar Yadav being the lone ranger with a counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls.

India will next take on Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.