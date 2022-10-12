T20 World Cup 2022: Deepak Chahar Ruled Out, Shami, Siraj, Shardul To Fly Out To Australia

India gets another blow heading to the T20 World Cup as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur will fly to Australia on Thursday to join the T20 World Cup-bound squad.

As per the report in India Today, Chahar is set to miss the T20 World Cup due to fitness issues. He was ruled out of the South Africa ODI series due to back stiffness and Washington Sundar was named his replacement for the series. Chahar and Shami were named in the T20 World Cup reserve list while Siraj and Shardul were not on the radar for the marquee event but Jasprit Bumrah's absence and their recent performances have paved the way for their inclusion in India's T20I team.

However, BCCI is yet to name Bumrah's replacement in the squad as the Indian team travelled with 14-man to Australia last week.

Shami, who is considered the frontrunner to replace Bumrah in the squad, will have his final fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after having recovered from Covid-19 which ruled him out of the T20I series against South Africa and Australia at home.

Siraj was named the Player of the Series in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa with 5 wickets from 3 matches. Siraj was in terrific rhythm with the new ball and kept the run flow in check, using the bouncers to good effect.

It is learnt that BCCI is planning to test the three pacers on Australian soil before making an official announcement for Bumrah's replacement. Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma had also said that they'll name a replacement after reaching Australia and assessing the conditions.

India defeated Western Australia XI by 13 runs in the practice match on Monday. Men in Blue will face the same opponent again in the second practice game on Thursday, October 13 before leaving for Brisbane to play official warm-up matches against hosts and reigning champions Australia and last year's runners-up New Zealand.