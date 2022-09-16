T20 World Cup 2022: Craig Ervine To Lead Zimbabwe Squad

Craig Ervine to lead Zimbabwe squad for the next month's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. (Photo: @ICC Twitter)

Craig Ervine will make a come back after recovering from a hamstring niggle to lead Zimbabwe squad for the next month's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Also returning to the 15-member squad are Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba while Blessing Muzarabani also comes back to marshal the pace attack. All four of them are making their return to the national side after recovering from their respective injuries.

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi and Tanaka Chivanga have been named as reserves.

Zimbabwe had made it to the T20 World Cup by going unbeaten in the qualifiers at home. Zimbabwe are part of Group B along with Ireland, West Indies and Scotland in the First round and begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 with a match against Ireland on October 17 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Zimbabwe are also scheduled to face Sri Lanka and Namibia in warm-up matches on October 10 and 13 ahead of the main tournament.

The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12 stage, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Namibia.The top two teams from each of the two Super 12 groups will advance to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe T20 World Cup squad: Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

Reserves: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi