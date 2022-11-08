T20 World Cup 2022: Can India Defy Age Factor To End Title Drought?

If India defeat England in the semifinal on Thursday, they have the chance to become the oldest Indian side to lift the T20 World Cup title. (Photo: ANI)

It was the year 2007 when millennials got the first taste of India's victory in the cricketing world as the MS Dhoni-led side won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa after a shock exit from the then ODI World Cup.

That time under the leadership of Dhoni, Men in Blue batted for the young squad which had an average age of 23.6 years. But the scenario is different in this year's T20 World Cup for India. Rohit Sharma has been given the charge of the side and he is captaining the side for the first time in the World Cup. However, the skipper perfectly played his role so far in the marquee event. Men in Blue advanced to semis after topping Group 2 with eight points following wins over arch-rivals Pakistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

After the Super 12s, the focus is now shifted to semis where India will take on England in the second semifinal while last year's runners-up New Zealand will lock horns against Pakistan in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

For this edition of the T20 World Cup, India's playing XI has been ruled by players who are in their 30s and the squad possesses an average age of 30.2 years, the highest for India in the tournament's history.

India's top four including Rohit, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are all above 30 while Dinesh Karthik is the oldest member in the squad at 37-year-old. Speedster Arshdeep Singh (24 years) is the youngest member of the team.

To put things in perspective, India's last year's T20 World Cup squad had an average age of 28.9. In 2009 and 2010 editions, India played with younger squads as the average age of the Indian team was 24.2 and 25.8 respectively.

While the 2012 T20 World Cup squad had a slightly higher average age of 28 (India played in the final) as compared to previous editions. In 2014, the average age dipped to 26.8. In 2016, the average age further went up to 28.3 by virtue of the 16-member squad.

Among the semifinalists of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Pakistan's squad is the youngest of them all with an average age of 26.60 while New Zealand and England have almost the same average age of their squads with 30.33 and 30.73 respectively.

If India defeat England in the semifinal on Thursday, they have the chance to become the oldest Indian side to lift the T20 World Cup title.