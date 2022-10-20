T20 World Cup 2022: Cameron Green Approved As Josh Inglis' Replacement In Australian Squad

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Cameron Green as a replacement for Josh Inglis in the Australia squad.

Inglis injured his hand while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday. He required surgery to his injury after a golf club snapped in his hand.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 consists of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - Cricket (Chair); Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events; Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee; Shaun Pollock (Independent) and Ian Bishop (Independent).

All-rounder Green has played seven T20I and made his shortest format debut against West Indies in April this year.

The Aaron Finch-led Australia would look to script history by becoming the first team to defend their ICC T20 World Cup title.

Australia lost to India by six runs in their only warm-up match. The hosts will now play their opening game against last year's runners-up New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.