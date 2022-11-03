T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh Cricket Board To Raise 'Fake Fielding' Controversy In 'Proper Forum'

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have confirmed that they will raise the issue of controversial umpiring during their team's clash against India at Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

BCB President Jalal Yunus' remarks come after the wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan has accused Indian star player Virat Kohli of fake fielding after the match.

The incident happened in the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings and it went unnoticed when Kohli imitated as if he was relaying an Arshdeep Singh throw from the deep. The ground umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown failed to take notice of it and it was also out of the vision of the batters Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

"We have spoken about it. You have seen it in the TV and everything happened in front of you. There was one regarding fake throw and we have notified the umpires about the fake throw but he said he did not notice it and that is the reason he did not take the review. We have it in our head so that we can raise the issue in the proper forum," Cricbuzz quoted Jalal as saying.

The ICC's Law 41.5, pertaining to unfair play, prohibits the “deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of the batter”, and if an incident is deemed to be a breach, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as a dead ball awarding the batting side five runs.

According to Jalal, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan had also raise the matter with umpire but no result came out of it. Bangla Tigers were also not happy with the resumption of the game after the rain interrupted the play during their run-chase.

"Shakib discussed a lot about it with Erasmus and even spoke with him after game. Secondly, Shakib had spoken about the wet field and he asked that he can take some more time and let the field get dried and start the game after the field is dried. But... the umpires' decision is final and that is reason there was no place for argument. There was only one decision whether you will play or not play," Jalal concluded.

Bangladesh have very grim chances of qualifying in the semifinals after losing against India. They have to win their next game with a hefty margin and wait for other match results to advance to the next stage.

Bangladesh have four points in as many games and will take on Pakistan in their final Super 12 clash on Sunday, November 6.