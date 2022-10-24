T20 World Cup 2022, BAN vs NED: Taskin Ahmed's Four-Wicket Haul Helps Bangladesh To Register Nine-Run Win

Taskin Ahmed's 4/25 helped Bangladesh to defeat Netherlands by nine runs in the Group 2 Super 12 encounter in the T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval on Monday.

Chasing the moderate target of 145, Netherlands were restricted to 135 in 20 overs. The Dutch had the worst possible start as they lost two wickets without scoring a run. Max O'Dowd (8) and Tom Cooper (0) too lost their wickets cheaply and Netherlands were reduced to 15/4 in 3.4 overs.



Colin Ackermann was the only European batter who got going in the game ad held one end strong till the end of the innings before throwing away his wicket to Ahmed in the 17th over. He played a knock of 62 runs studded with 2 sixes and 6 fours.

Pal van Meekeren was the other batter who scored some important runs in the last but failed to put his side over the line. Meekeren scored 24 off 14 balls before he was picked by Soumya Sarkar on the final ball of the innings.

Apart from Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud scalped two wickets while Shakib Al Hasan and Sarkar clinched one wicket each.

Earlier, Afif Hossain's 27-ball 38 and Mosaddek Hossain's 12-ball 20* guided Bangladesh to a respectable total of 144/8 in 20 overs. Bangladesh had a solid start as Najmal Shanto and Soumya Sarkar stitched a 43-run stand for the opening wicket before the former was picked by Van Meekeren in the final over of the powerplay. Sarkar scored 14 runs.

In the next over, Shanto too departed after playing a knock of 25-run. Bangladesh again lost two quick wickets as Litton Das (9) and Shakib Al Hasan (7) were dismissed cheaply. Bangladesh reached the three-figure mark in the 15th over as Hossain was present at the crease.

Nurul Hasan and Hossain had a 44-run partnership which enabled them to get past the 100-run mark. Bas de Leede broke the partnership in the 18th over. Hossain too was picked by de Leede in the same over. Bangladesh posted 144/8 in their 20 overs.

For Netherlands, Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede scalped two wickets each.