T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam Gives Motivating Dressing Room Speech After Loss Against India | Watch

In a hard-fought encounter against India in their T20 World Cup opening clash, Pakistan suffered a four-wicket loss in a thrilling high-octane game at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

It was all Virat Kohli's show as he played one of the best knocks of white-ball cricket as touted by his skipper Rohit Sharma. Kohli remained unbeaten for 82 runs taking his side over the line in a 160-run chase. The 113-run partnership between Hardik Pandya (40) and Kohli for the fifth wicket laid the foundation for India's win. However, the match went down the line as the winner was declared on the final ball of the clash.

In a bid to keep the players encouraging and upbeat, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gave a motivating dressing room speech.

"It was a good match. We put in the efforts like always, some mistakes happen. But from those mistakes, we have to learn, we shouldn't fall. The tournament has just started, we have a lot of matches left, remember that," Babar said in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on Twitter.

“We win as one and lose as one!”



#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/suxGf34YSe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022

"Nobody should fall. In the end, I would say that we didn't lose because of one person. We lost as a team. Nobody should put out fingers on one person, this should not happen, not in this team. We have to stick together, remember that. We also had good performances, so look at those also. We made some mistakes and now we will work on them," he added.

India required 16 off the final over which was delivered by Mohammad Nawaz but the spinner could not turn the table as India won the game on the last ball. Babar heaped praises on Nawaz and called him a match-winner.

"Don't worry Nawaz, you are a match-winner, I will always have belief in you. You will win matches for me. The effort was really good. It was a pressure game but you took it close, very well done," said Babar.