T20 World Cup 2022: Australia vs New Zealand Super 12 Opener Sold Out

Australia skipper Aaron Finch and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson are in the middle for the toss during last year's T20 World Cup final in Dubai. (Photo: ANI)

The buzz around the T20 World Cup 2022 is getting real as the tournament is inching closer to its commencement. The International Cricket Council on Friday said that the Super 12 opener between hosts and defending champions Australia and last year's runners-up New Zealand has officially declared a sell-out.

"Over 600,000 tickets have already been snapped up by fans to watch the first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup played in Australia," ICC said in a statement.

"The India v Pakistan fixture, to be played the following night at the MCG on October 23, will also be played in front of a full house after additional standing room tickets released two months ago were sold within 10 minutes," it added.

An official T20 World Cup re-sale platform has been launched, providing a safe and secure way for fans to buy and sell tickets at face value and ensure as many tickets as possible are used.

Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on October 27 featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. There are also a very limited number of tickets remaining to the opening match-day of the event, which begins with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium in Geelong this Sunday.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said: “The T20 World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and we’re delighted that we’re set to see big crowds for both the opening match of the event in Geelong this Sunday and the first weekend of the Super 12 stage in a week’s time.”

“It’s going to be fantastic to see full stadiums for cricket in October and a great way for fans to celebrate the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia."

“No matter if you support Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, or any other team, there are still some great seats available at matches right across the seven host cities, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their tickets to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event,” she concluded.