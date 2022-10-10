T20 World Cup 2022: Formidable Australia Eye Title Defence In Home Conditions

Reigning world champions Australia will look to become the first-ever side to lift successive T20 World Cup titles when they start their journey in the marquee event at home conditions.

Not much has changed in Australia's squad from their last winning stint in the competition. Aaron Finch will continue leading the side in hope of becoming the only second Aussie skipper after Ricky Ponting to lift back-to-back ICC titles for the country.

Australia are one of the favourites for the title after England and Pakistan as they have a balanced squad to pull things off for the team. From batting to bowling, Australia have a complete package to retain their title. A blend of experience and youngster is also present in the squad.

The likes of experienced batters including Finch, David Warner and Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh bolster the batting line-up of the team. While Josh Inglis and Tim David are the youngsters that provide support in the middle order.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be an asset for Australia due to his dual advantage of batting and pace bowling on the bouncy home pitches. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson. The spin department will be headed by Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

On paper, it looks like Australia are the front-runner for the title but it is not so simple as the only concern that seems visible in Australia's road to T20 World Cup glory is an absence of a solid spin bowling combination. Despite having a formidable squad, Australia lost the T20I series against India by 1-2 after winning the first match of the series by chasing a record-breaking total in Mohali. However, Australia won the series against West Indies by 2-0 on home soil.



Before heading to the Super 12 games, Australia will play one warm-up game against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 17. In their first Group 1 clash, the hosts will take on last year's runners-up New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.