T20 World Cup 2022: Australia Come Up With Innovative Method To Tackle Slow Over-Rate Penalty

Defending champions and hosts Australia have become creative in their approach as they found an innovative way to deal with the slow over-rate issues in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Australia's spinner Ashton Agar said that they're stationing the bench players around the boundary rope during powerplay to save valuable time in the game.

In January this year, the ICC had introduced a rule for T20Is, for both men and women, where, if the fielding team is unable to start the final over of the innings within the stipulated time, they would be penalised by bringing an additional fielder in the 30-yard circle.

"In the powerplay obviously, the ball flies around, and you lose time when players have to go and fetch the ball, which is part of cricket. So the time thing is a difficult one to manage. So, I guess stationing the guys who are on the bench around the ground does save you 10 seconds here and there potentially. And that all adds up at the end of the day," Agar said in a chat with cricket.com.au.

A clever ploy from the Aussies who are keen to avoid the fielding restriction penalty if overs aren't bowled in time during this #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5e73KABQcd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2022

"It's not really giving you an advantage it just makes sense. I think it's common sense to do that because you don't have guys fielding on the fence in the powerplay," he added.

Since the rule came into the effect, teams have been keeping a check on the clock while bowling so that they can keep an extra fielder outside the 30-yard circle in the death overs.

Australia will take on last year's runners-up New Zealand in their opening encounter at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 22.