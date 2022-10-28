T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs ENG: Match Washed Out Due To Rain At Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Group 1 match between Australia and England has been abandoned due to rain at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Friday.

Both teams will share a point each after rain played spoilsport in the second game of the day. Earlier in the day, Ireland's clash against Afghanistan got called off for the same reason at the same venue.

Hosts Australia will now face serious trouble to qualify for the semifinal after three points in same number of games. Aaron Finch-led side is at fourth spot in the Group 1 standings behind New Zealand (1st), England (2nd) and Ireland (3rd). The top-four teams of Group 1 share the same points but are only separated by net run-rate.

Defending champions Australia will now face Ireland and Afghanistan in their upcoming matches on October 31 and November 4 respectively.

On the other hand, England will take on New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the next clashes on November 1 and 5 respectively.

On the match's unpredicted outcome Finch said the ground is not safe for players due to the wet outfield.

"The outfield has taken a drenching over the last couple of weeks. That's the wettest I've ever seen in this stadium. The run-ups were a real issue and around the inner circle, it was very wet. It's more about players' safety. We saw one of the Zimbabweans go down the other day. If you are trying to run there, it's going to be a real issue," he said.

"Everyone was ready to play, there was a great turn-out, disappointing not to get on. The amount of rain that Melbourne has had has been amazing. He (Wade) was going to play tonight. He had few symptoms yesterday but he was good to go," Finch added.

Whereas, England skipper Jos Buttler who was slated to play his 100th T20I match felt disappointed with the unfortunate result of the encounter.

"Was supposed to be a massive occasion, full house here against Australia, biggest game of your career, very disappointed not to be able to play tonight. Would have been a great place to do it (100th game). But full focus on our next match and keep our tournament alive. We've been playing some good cricket leading into the tournament. Really disappointing the other night specially when we had majority of things in our favour," he said.

"We don't become a bad team overnight. We are full of match-winners. Looking forward to the rest of the tournament. The guys are rested up well and we were ready to play tonight as well. Few days now to clear everything out, have a couple of good training days and then look forward to the next game," Buttler concluded.