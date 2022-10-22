T20 World Cup 2022: All-Round New Zealand Thrash Defending Champions Australia By 89 Runs

NEW ZEALAND put up a spectacular all-round performance to clinch an 89-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on Saturday. Batting first, New Zealand batters Finn Allen and Devon Conway hammered the Aussie bowling line-up to set a mammoth 201-run target.

The Kiwis then put up a disciplined bowling performance and were outstanding in the field as they bowled out the hosts, who struggled to get a partnership going, for 111 in 17.1 overs. Tim Southee (3/6) and Mitchell Santner (3/31) picked three wickets each.

With this win, the Kiwis are at the top of the points table with two points while Australia is at the bottom with zero points. It was a memorable day for New Zealand as they outclassed the defending champions and their arch-rivals in every department.

Chasing 201, Australia was off to a bad start as star opener David Warner was sent back by pacer Tim Southee for just five runs. The pacer delivered a short of good length delivery pitched around the leg stump, which hit Warner's thigh pad, then lobbed to hit his bat and crash into the stumps. Australia was 5/1.

Captain Aaron Finch was joined by all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in pursuit of a 200+ score. Both looked in good touch and hit some fine shorts. Their promising stand was cut short at 25 runs as spinner Mitchell Santner intervened to send back Finch for 13 off 11.

Southee got his second wicket of the match, sending back Marsh for 16 off 12 balls. Australia was 3/34. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis helped Australia reach 37/3 at the end of the powerplay in six overs, with Stoinis (1*) and Maxwell (2*). The duo helped the Aussies reach the 50-run mark in eight overs.

Kiwis continued to strengthen their hold on the match, not letting another stand prosper, sending back Stoinis for 7 off 14 balls, with Glenn Phillips taking a Superman-Esque diving catch at covers. Aussies were 50/4.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was at 62/4, with Maxwell (16*) and Tim David (5*). Santer continued to run riot over Aussie line-up, with lanky David failing to deliver expected fireworks. David walked back for 11 off 8 balls and his side was reeling at 68/5.

New Zealand continued to offer a lethal cocktail of spin and pace that the Aussies could not tackle. 'Finisher' Matthew Wade was dismissed by pacer Lockie Ferguson for just 2 off 4 balls and spinner Ish Sodhi took the big scalp of Maxwell, who had till this time held the other end steady.

The all-rounder was back for 28 off 20 balls and the defending champions had sunk to 89/7. The duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins helped Australia cross the 100-run mark in 15.1 overs. Kiwi pace spearhead Trent Boult made sure that Australia's downward spiral continued as he sent Starc (4) and Adam Zampa (0). The defending champions sunk to 109/9.

Cummins skied one high in the air and Southee and Conway delivered the final blow to Australia, with Cummins out for 21 off 18 balls. The defending champions lost the match by 89 runs and were bundled out for 111 in 17.1 overs.

(With Agencies Inputs)