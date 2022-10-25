T20 World Cup 2022: Adam Zampa Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash

Australia might be without its key bowler Adam Zampa in the T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka after the star leg-spinner tested COVID-19 positive with minor symptoms.

Australia's top white-ball spinner is in serious doubt for the T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Perth.

As per cricket.com.au, "A team spokesperson confirmed Zampa recently returned a positive test but is only displaying minor symptoms. It puts him in considerable doubt for Tuesday evening's match at Perth Stadium, though the team insists he remains available for selection."

The T20 World Cup rules state that Covid-positive players are still allowed to play.

Earlier, Ireland's George Dockrell played against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Hobart despite the team identifying him as "potentially positive".

Dockrell was forced to travel separately from his teammates, with team medical staff managing his movements and interactions. If Zampa was to be selected, he and Cricket Australia would need to operate under the same guidelines.

Defending champions Australia started their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with an 89-run loss to New Zealand, their first defeat at home to their arch-rivals since February 2009 in white-ball cricket.

Kiwis had last won a white-ball game, a One Day International (ODI) against Australia during Chappell Hadlee Trophy in February 2009. They had to wait for more than 13 years to register their next win against the Aussies in white-ball cricket in Australia. Their loss of 89-runs is their biggest loss by runs in T20 World Cup history.

Their previous record was a 74-run loss to West Indies in the 2012 edition of the tournament. The biggest loss in ICC T20 World Cup history is Kenya's 172-run loss to Sri Lanka in the inaugural T20 WC back in 2007.

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.