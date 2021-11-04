New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Virat Kohli-led Team India on Wednesday finally had a sigh of relief after securing their first win in the ongoing T20 World Cup over Afghanistan by 66 runs. India's hopes to reach the semi-finals of the marquee event were almost slashed after the men in blue suffered two heartbreaking defeats in the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

The match against Afghanistan was a must-win for team India in order to remain in the race for the semi-finals. And, Virat Kohli and Co did hit the right chord at the right moment and as a result, they managed to better their net run rate. Batting first after, like the previous games, Virat Kohli lost the toss, India put up brilliant batting with the openers providing a rollicking start.

Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) stitched a mammoth partnership of 140 runs. Sent to bat at number 3 and number 4, Rishabh Pant (27 off 13) and Hardik Pandya (35 off 13) then quickly hammered the Afghan bowlers and took the team to a massive total of 210 for 2 in 20 overs. In reply, Afghanistan had a slow start and lost 2 wickets early at the score of 13. Their sluggish batsmen could only manage to take the team's total to 144 for 7 in 20 overs.

What are the chances of India to qualify for the semi-finals?

India's hopes, after defeating Afghanistan, went up for the semi-finals with the net run rate of team India improving +0.073 from -1.609. They needed to restrict Afghanistan to 147 or win by at least 63 runs, and that’s what they did. Now Kohli's team will face Namibia and Scotland and they need to win both matches with an even bigger margin in order to take their net run rate above New Zealand and Afghanistan.

However, only defeating these two teams does not solve the problem for India as their dependency on New Zealand's next match with Afghanistan persists. Despite, if they will, winning against Namibia and Scotland, India could only reach the semi-finals if Afghanistan beat New Zealand. And, if New Zealand manages to beat the Afghans, then it will be all over for Team India.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan