    T20 Women's World Cup 2023: Check Full Schedule, India Squad, Streaming & TV Telecast Information

    The tournament will start from 10th February and the final will be played on 26th February as world champions Australia will defend their title.

    By Vishal Pushkar
    Fri, 10 Feb 2023 03:24 PM (IST)
    The upcoming edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is underway as South Africa will face Sri Lanka in the first match scheduled to take place on Friday at Newlands, Cape Town. The tournament will start from 10th February and the final will be played on 26th February as world champions Australia will defend their title.

    Which teams are participating in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup?

    The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup edition will have 10 teams including host Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka in Group A while India, England, Pakistan, Ireland and West Indies in Group B.

    What are the match timings for the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup?

    The matches will happen in a double header format with timings - 6:30 PM IST & 10:30 PM IST.

    What are the streaming details for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup?

    The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

    India's Squad:

    India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

    Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

    Group Fixtures

    10 February - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Cape Town

    11 February - West Indies v England - Paarl

    11 February - Australia v New Zealand - Paarl

    12 February - India v Pakistan - Cape Town

    12 February - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Cape Town

    13 February - Ireland v England - Paarl

    13 February - South Africa v New Zealand - Paarl

    14 February - Australia v Bangladesh - Gqeberha

    15 February - West Indies v India - Cape Town

    15 February - Pakistan v Ireland - Cape Town

    16 February - Sri Lanka v Australia - Gqeberha

    17 February - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Cape Town

    17 February - West Indies v Ireland - Cape Town

    18 February - England v India - Gqeberha

    18 February- South Africa v Australia - Gqeberha

    19 February - Pakistan v West Indies - Paarl

    19 February - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Paarl

    20 February - Ireland v India - Gqeberha

    21 February - England v Pakistan - Cape Town

    21 February - South Africa v Bangladesh - Cape Town

    Knockouts

    23 February - SEMI-FINAL 1 - Cape Town
    24 February - SEMI-FINAL 2 - Cape Town
    26 February - FINAL - Cape Town

     

     

     

     

