T20 Women's World Cup 2023: Check Full Schedule, India Squad, Streaming & TV Telecast Information

The upcoming edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is underway as South Africa will face Sri Lanka in the first match scheduled to take place on Friday at Newlands, Cape Town. The tournament will start from 10th February and the final will be played on 26th February as world champions Australia will defend their title.
Which teams are participating in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup?
The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup edition will have 10 teams including host Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka in Group A while India, England, Pakistan, Ireland and West Indies in Group B.
What are the match timings for the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup?
The matches will happen in a double header format with timings - 6:30 PM IST & 10:30 PM IST.
What are the streaming details for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup?
The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.
India's Squad:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.
Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.
Group Fixtures
10 February - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Cape Town
11 February - West Indies v England - Paarl
11 February - Australia v New Zealand - Paarl
12 February - India v Pakistan - Cape Town
12 February - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Cape Town
13 February - Ireland v England - Paarl
13 February - South Africa v New Zealand - Paarl
14 February - Australia v Bangladesh - Gqeberha
15 February - West Indies v India - Cape Town
15 February - Pakistan v Ireland - Cape Town
16 February - Sri Lanka v Australia - Gqeberha
17 February - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Cape Town
17 February - West Indies v Ireland - Cape Town
18 February - England v India - Gqeberha
18 February- South Africa v Australia - Gqeberha
19 February - Pakistan v West Indies - Paarl
19 February - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Paarl
20 February - Ireland v India - Gqeberha
21 February - England v Pakistan - Cape Town
21 February - South Africa v Bangladesh - Cape Town
Knockouts
23 February - SEMI-FINAL 1 - Cape Town
24 February - SEMI-FINAL 2 - Cape Town
26 February - FINAL - Cape Town