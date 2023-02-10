T20 Women's World Cup 2023: Check Full Schedule, India Squad, Streaming & TV Telecast Information

The upcoming edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is underway as South Africa will face Sri Lanka in the first match scheduled to take place on Friday at Newlands, Cape Town. The tournament will start from 10th February and the final will be played on 26th February as world champions Australia will defend their title.

Which teams are participating in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup edition will have 10 teams including host Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka in Group A while India, England, Pakistan, Ireland and West Indies in Group B.

What are the match timings for the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup?

The matches will happen in a double header format with timings - 6:30 PM IST & 10:30 PM IST.

What are the streaming details for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar.

India's Squad:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Group Fixtures

10 February - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Cape Town

11 February - West Indies v England - Paarl

11 February - Australia v New Zealand - Paarl

12 February - India v Pakistan - Cape Town

12 February - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Cape Town

13 February - Ireland v England - Paarl

13 February - South Africa v New Zealand - Paarl

14 February - Australia v Bangladesh - Gqeberha

15 February - West Indies v India - Cape Town

15 February - Pakistan v Ireland - Cape Town

16 February - Sri Lanka v Australia - Gqeberha

17 February - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Cape Town

17 February - West Indies v Ireland - Cape Town

18 February - England v India - Gqeberha

18 February- South Africa v Australia - Gqeberha

19 February - Pakistan v West Indies - Paarl

19 February - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Paarl

20 February - Ireland v India - Gqeberha

21 February - England v Pakistan - Cape Town

21 February - South Africa v Bangladesh - Cape Town

Knockouts

23 February - SEMI-FINAL 1 - Cape Town

24 February - SEMI-FINAL 2 - Cape Town

26 February - FINAL - Cape Town