T20 WC Finals: Rain May Play Spoilsport In England vs Pakistan Cricket Spectacle At Melbourne

The T20 World Cup final, a much-awaited cricket spectacle awaited by fans could be spoiled, as there are significant changes that the November 13 match in Melbourne, could be plagued by rain.



Weather predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, the Austalia government states high chances of a shower during late morning and afternoon on Sunday.



"Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening," predicted the Bureau of Meteorology.



Cricket fans worldwide have been waiting for the pinnacle of the T20 World Cup, but might be forced to see the final either being pushed to the reserve day or the possibility of the cup being shared by the two teams.



The weather for the reserve day, Monday, November 14 isn't encouraging either with the possibility of 100 per cent rain on the day, and rainfall upto 8 to 15 mm.



"Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northwesterly at 15 to 25 km/h turning west to southwesterly at 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon," stated the Bureau of Meteorology.



The tournament has been pestered by rain with matches being washed out without a ball being bowled.



Sunday's final could meet the same fate, which will be a tragic end to probably the best T20 World Cup in history; owing to the fact that it saw unexpected results and was full of twists.



In the ongoing T20 World Cup summit clash, England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday and both teams will look forward to capturing their second title.



England takes on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.



The Three Lions first won their T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final by 7 wickets in West Indies, while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by 8-wicket in England.