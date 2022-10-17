T20 WC 2022: Virat Kohli's Antics During Training Session Leaves KL Rahul Other Teammates In Splits | Watch

INDIAN Cricket Team is currently in Australia for ICC T20's World Cup 2022 and currently playing their first warm-up match against the host country on Monday. In the training session, ahead of the match, India's star batter Virat Kohli was seen haring a light moment with teammates on Sunday at Gabba in Brisbane. A video is doing rounds on social media where in the former Indian Captain was seen laughing and dancing with his teammates -- KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

This video shared by a Twitter user has left the netizens in splits as Virat Kohli's dance moves are too funny to handle. Check the video here:

Meanwhile, Virat who was constantly making headlines for his poor form made a sensational comeback in Asia Cup 2022. He thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan with his fiery batting and ended the event as the second-highest run-scorer being only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with 276 runs from five games.

He also ended a nearly three-year-long drought of the international century in the same event. He scored a 122 not out against Afghanistan to bring in his 71st International century.

Kohli, was last seen in action in Team India's series against Australia where continued his red-hot form with a 63-run knock and earlier, scored 49 not out against South Africa in the second T20I.

Furthermore, Kohli is set to play his fifth T20 World Cup. He has a fantastic record at the ICC event and has 845 runs to his name from just 21 matches.

Meanwhile, India is underway a warm-up match will against hosts Australia, for their second warm-up match, they will play against New Zealand on Wednesday. Both games will be played in Brisbane.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter of the tournament. The much-awaited contest is set to be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).