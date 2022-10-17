T20 WC 2022: Virat Kohli's Antics During Training Session Leaves KL Rahul Other Teammates In Splits | Watch

Kohli is set to play his fifth T20 World Cup, he played the previous edition as the captain of Team India. Scroll to watch video

By Ashita Singh
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 12:25 PM IST
Minute Read
T20 WC 2022: Virat Kohli's Antics During Training Session Leaves KL Rahul Other Teammates In Splits | Watch
ANI Image Used

INDIAN Cricket Team is currently in Australia for ICC T20's World Cup 2022 and currently playing their first warm-up match against the host country on Monday. In the training session, ahead of the match, India's star batter Virat Kohli was seen haring a light moment with teammates on Sunday at Gabba in Brisbane. A video is doing rounds on social media where in the former Indian Captain was seen laughing and dancing with his teammates -- KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

This video shared by a Twitter user has left the netizens in splits as Virat Kohli's dance moves are too funny to handle. Check the video here:

Meanwhile, Virat who was constantly making headlines for his poor form made a sensational comeback in Asia Cup 2022. He thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan with his fiery batting and ended the event as the second-highest run-scorer being only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with 276 runs from five games.

He also ended a nearly three-year-long drought of the international century in the same event. He scored a 122 not out against Afghanistan to bring in his 71st International century.

Kohli, was last seen in action in Team India's series against Australia where continued his red-hot form with a 63-run knock and earlier, scored 49 not out against South Africa in the second T20I.

Furthermore, Kohli is set to play his fifth T20 World Cup. He has a fantastic record at the ICC event and has 845 runs to his name from just 21 matches.

Meanwhile, India is underway a warm-up match will against hosts Australia, for their second warm-up match, they will play against New Zealand on Wednesday. Both games will be played in Brisbane.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter of the tournament. The much-awaited contest is set to be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

