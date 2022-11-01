T20 WC 2022, SL vs AFG: Sri Lanka Knock Afghanistan Out Of Semi-Final Race With 6-Wicket Win

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the T20 World Cup in Australia on Tuesday. Now, Sri Lanka boosted their own chances of making it to till the last in the tournament and threw Afghanistan out of the semi-final race at the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka now has four points from as many matches, while Afghanistan stays rooted at the bottom with two.

Chasing the target of 144, Dhananjaya de Silva smashed an unbeaten 64 to help the 2014 champions prevail with nine balls to spare and revive their campaign after back-to-back defeats by Australia and New Zealand.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3-13) led Sri Lanka's disciplined bowling as Asia champions restricted Afghanistan to a modest 144-8 in the Group 1 contest at Gabba.

Earlier, while the Afghans were able to stitch a few partnerships at the top, Sri Lanka did well to strike at regular intervals.

The ball swung in the opening two overs but after that the Sri Lankan bowlers struggled to get their lengths right as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) donned the role of the aggressor.

The wicketkeeper batter danced down and hit a glorious straight drive off Kasun Rajitha to register the first maximum of the innings. The Afghans then hit three more fours and a six to collect 42 off the first six overs.

However, right after the powerplay, Kumara fashioned the first breakthrough for the Sri Lankans.

Gurbaz looked to go big but there was just enough movement as the ball traversed the gap between the bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

The spinners were then able to slow down the proceedings after the wicket but Usman Ghani (27) whacked Kumara for a six to long off. Looking to up the ante, Ghani once again tried to go for it in the 11th over off Hasaranga, who was brought back into the attack.

However, the Afghan was done by a googly that had a touch of bounce on it and skipper Dasun Shanaka pouched it at deep mid wicket.



With wickets in hand, Mohammad Nabi (13) dispatched a slower one to extra-cover. But the skipper wasn't able to stay in the middle for long as Afghanistan failed to fire in the death overs, losing five wickets for 40 runs off the last 30 balls.

Electing to bat, Afghanistan were subdued in the powerplay and were 68-1 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Rahmatullah Gurbaz (28), Usman Ghani (27) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) could not convert their starts and Hasaranga denied them any late flourish.

Hasaranga, the tournament's most successful bowler with 13 wickets from seven matches, also won his duel with Rashid Khan whom he bowled for nine.

Rashid, who left the field with a knee injury just before de Silva sealed Sri Lanka's victory, claimed 2-31 but Afghanistan remained winless in the Super 12 stage.