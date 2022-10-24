T20 WC 2022, IND vs PAK: Pumped-Up Rahul Dravid's Reaction After Last-Ball Win Over Pakistan Goes Viral | Watch

Diwali 2022 was made a little extra special after India witnessed Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin's final-over heroics in a match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022, at MCG in Australia. The moment not only pumped up the fans but also brought out a never-before-seen reaction from Indian head coach Rahul Dravid.

There was a great flood of emotions everywhere the moment after Ashwin hit those winning runs from his bat in a last-ball thriller on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma charged onto the ground to lift Virat Kohli. Hardik, Dinesh Karthik and Suryakumar Yadav also charged to the middle to congratulate Kohli.

Meanwhile, when cameras focused towards the dugout, they captured Rahul Dravid, India's Head coach celebrating in a manner never seen before, surely it was surreal. Dravid's animated reaction after India's sensational win over Pakistan has become the talk of the town on social media. Not only that, moments later, Dravid was seen giving praises and a long hug to Virat Kohli for his mind-blowing performance out on the field.

Check Out the video here:

A packed MCG chanting for Virat Kohli 🏟



Raw vision: Behind the scenes of India’s sensational win 📹



Goosebumps. #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/MNjmOLKO7r — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Virat Kohli's majestic knock of 82 against Pakistan is one such inning that no one can forget as he fashioned a stunning four-wicket win for the Men In Blue at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Talking about the last ball thriller match between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan was restricted to 159/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 160, India were 31/4 in the 7th over, but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put on 113 runs for the fifth wicket and this stand was broken in the final over of the game by Mohammad Nawaz as he dismissed Hardik, who scored 40 runs.

However, Kohli was able to steer the chase in the final over, helping India script a memorable win.