IND vs BAN: India Is Here To Win, Bangladesh Isn’t, Says Skipper Shakib Al Hasan Ahead Of Key Clash

AHEAD of India vs Bangladesh clash, Shakib Al Hasan has made some interesting remarks about the two teams. Shakib on Tuesday admitted that Bangladesh are not a title contender in the T20 World Cup and a win against India will be considered an upset.

He absolutely has no qualms in admitting that India is in the tournament to win it and if Bangladesh managed to defeat India then it will be great for them.

"We haven't come here to win the World Cup, but India has. If we win tomorrow, it will be an upset victory. India is favourite tomorrow," Shakib told reporters on the eve of the game.

The cold conditions in Adelaide do create a problem but the key will be adaptability.

"It is a little difficult. Hobart was very cold and here it's cold. It is difficult to adjust to this cold but most players have at some point played here. You can't change the weather but we have to manage it," he said.

While Shakib had no hesitation in calling Suryakumar Yadav India's No. 1 batter in T20Is over the past year but he believed Bangladesh will need to concentrate on each and every Indian batter.

"If you aren't good, you won't be playing World Cup for India. It is a phenomenal batting order," he said. Shakib didn't spell out his plans for the match.

"We will have our plans in place, but not necessarily, those solutions will work. All eleven players are capable and we have to do with resources that we have," said the skipper, whose team till date has lost 10 T20Is to the neighbouring nation.

Currently, both Bangladesh and India are on four points from three games. The upcoming match between India and Bangladesh will be played on Wednesday in Adelaide Oval and that will very much decide the course of the Semis from here on.